Anti-Meghan Markle and Prince Harry'sTwitter accounts appeared to accidentally trolled the Sussex NHS Trust - instead of the couple.

The tweets targeted Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, an organisational unit within Britain's National Health Service in Sussex.

It is, of course, entirely unrelated to the couple's titles.

Some of the tweets pointed the finger at a post about the organisation's partnership with mental health texting service Shout, which happens to be backed by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The adverse comments tagged both the mental health texting service's official Twitter account and the Sussex Partnership account.

One comment from July 4 read: "Only people Sussex, not inclusive like Megsy are you.

"Can you help Harry and Meghan!!!"

"We wonder why his mental health has gone down hill."



Someone else shared a critical blog entry about Meghan and Prince Harry - but were informed that they were not correlated with Sussex Partnership.

In May 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan were given their Sussex titles by Queen Elizabeth II when they wed.

The "Sussex" title is taken from the county on England's south coast.

Christopher Bouzy, a man who tracks hostile Twitter accounts through his data analysis company Bot Sentinel said that, "Anti-Meghan accounts thought the NHS was partnered with Harry and Meghan because of the name 'Sussex Partnership.'"







Meghan and Harry are usually the subject of negative remarks on social media.



In 2020, Meghan spoke on the Teenager Therapy podcast that she had been the most trolled person in the world.

"I'm told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world—male or female. Now eight months of that, I wasn't even visible," she said.

Prince William and Kate's charity, The Royal Foundation, supported Shout with a grant in July 2020.

In March 2021, the couple conversed with the family of a 12-year-old boy whose life was saved by the text service when he was suicidal.

The child, who was under the alias Jack to protect his identity, was experiencing severe anxiety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an article on Shout's website, Jack stood on a bridge and sent a message to the text service to seek help.

"Jack's parents only knew how serious the situation was when the police contacted them to let them know that their son was safe," the article said.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

For services local to you, the national mental health database- Hub of Hope - allows you to enter your postcode to search for organisations and charities who offer mental health advice and support in your area.

If you are based in the US, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.