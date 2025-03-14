Confessions Of A Female Founder: What we know about Meghan Markle's new podcast

One Netflix cooking show and a lifestyle brand later, Meghan Markle has announced her next venture - and she's back with another podcast.

The Duchess Of Sussex was previously the host of theArchetypespodcast (which subsequently ended with Spotify at the end of 2023), and now she's signed a new deal with a different production company, and is turning her attention to female-founded businesses.

Meghan has just launched her own lifestyle brand, As Ever, and in her new show, Confessions Of A Female Founder, will be speaking to empowering women in business about their stories that led to them to success.

She signed a deal with Lemonada Media in February 2024, following the end of her run with Spotify, and fans can expect a full trailer for the new show on 25 March, ahead of the first episode's release.

"I'm so excited to share with you something else I've been working on: 'Confessions Of A Female Founder,' my new podcast with @lemonadamedia!", Meghan posted on Instagram alongside the podcast's cover art.

"I've been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses.

"They're opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As Ever. It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring...and fun! (Because what's the point if we can't have some fun on this wild adventure?)"

Here's what we know about the podcast so far...

What is Confessions Of A Female Founder about?

Confessions Of A Female Founder is focused on telling the stories of successful female entrepreneurs, how they built their businesses and overcame adversity to be successful. It comes as Meghan launches her own brand, As Ever, and applies the lessons she learns in each episode to building it.

“Meghan is such a warm and welcoming person, and you feel that in her interviews. She creates a comfortable space for her guests to bring fascinating personal stories to the table and open up in a way they likely haven’t before publicly. Listeners can expect conversations that are way more break room than boardroom,” said Lemonada’s chief creative officer and co-founder, Stephanie Wittels Wachs.

The concept of the podcast has been likened to that of 'Confessions Of A Founder' with Allie Burger, however, neither party have spoken out about the comparisons.

When is the Confessions Of A Female Founder podcast released?

The trailer for Confessions Of A Female Founder will be released on 25 March, ahead of the first episode dropping on 6 April. There will be eight episodes released on a weekly basis.

Who will appear on Confessions Of A Female Founder?

As per the show's description, it will feature “candid conversations with female founders and friends about the success, the struggles, and the never-before-told stories of building a business”. There's been no official announcement about who those guests will be yet.

Where can I listen to Confessions Of A Female Founder?

Although the podcast is being launched by Lemonada Media, you'll likely still be able to access Confessions Of A Female Founder via usual podcast routes, including Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. Lemonada Media also shares a number of its podcasts episodes on their own website.

Netflix

What happened to the Archetypes podcast?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously held a deal with Spotify worth around $25 million for Archetypes, with the announcement being made in 2020.

The first season of the show went on to feature 12 episodes with high-profile guests including Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton, who all spoke about how stereotyping had affected them.

However, after just one season, a mutual agreement between Spotify and the Sussexes saw the podcast end.

"‘The F****** Grifters.’ That’s the podcast we shoulda launched with them," Spotify executive, Bill Simmons said on his own podcast after the show ended. "I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories."

