Weird Al shares shockingly low amount he makes from Spotify Wrapped

Satirical artist Weird Al has shared just how little musicians are making from Spotify - even if they're in your Wrapped's top five artists.

Users received personal 'thank you' video messages from artists if they made it into their top five list, however, Weird Al used the opportunity to remind everyone that the streams don't equal cash.

“It’s my understanding that I had over 80 million streams on Spotify this year, so, if I’m doing the math right that means I earned… $12", he told fans, adding he'd be using the money to buy a sandwich.

