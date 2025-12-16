GTA 6 LIVE: Rockstar reveals 'small glimpse' of gameplay feature

A "small glimpse" at a potential key GTA 6 gameplay feature has been shared by Rockstar Games in the GTA Online: A Mansion In the Hills update.



ICYMI: Rockstar reveals 'small glimpse' of gameplay Rockstar has shared a "small glimpse" at a potential key GTA 6 feature in the GTA Online: A Mansion In the Hills update. On X / Twitter, @GTAVI_Countdown posted a clip of pets featuring in the update and said: "One of the best features in the new GTA Online update is the ability to have customisable pets, which is just a small glimpse of what we will see in GTA 6." It's not been confirmed if this will feature in GTA 6 but there is widespread speculation Rockstar's latest GTA Online update does contain features which have been "backported" from the upcoming game.

Bodybuilding feature discussion from GTA6 Weightlifting was recently added in the GTA Online: A Safehouse In the Hills update and gamers have been talking about its expected appearance in GTA 6. Early2theGame said: "Love that they added this to Online. Can't wait for GTA 6 when it makes a difference in appearance as well." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. tentandonaoserbanido said: "They're copying so much from GTA 6 into GTA Online that the game is not even gonna feel entirely new, at least for some people, since I haven't played GTA Online for years." Gallop67 said: "I hope when we can do this in GTA 6 Online that it actually adds muscle mass." OnlySmellz said: "They had this in San Andreas and I will never understand why they never have put this in GTA 4 or GTA 5."

Mission Creator A new Mission Creator has been added into GTA Online with @videotechuk_ saying Rockstar has "absolutely gone above and beyond with this". Tools for players to create their own experiences and missions are heavily speculated to feature in GTA 6 after Rockstar acquired FiveM, the primary platform that hosts a number of incredibly popular GTA RP (role-playing) servers, in 2023. And with the new Mission Creator now in GTA Online, this could offer a glimpse of what to expect in GTA 6. @videotechuk_ posted on X / Twitter: "The new Mission Creator is about to change GTA Online. Rockstar Games has absolutely gone above and beyond with this. It lets you make up cutscenes, provides the ability to select any door (Pacific Standard included) to unlock interiors, lets you remove world objects. "It really unlocks a whole new potential of possibilities here for the Rockstar community."

Jimmy to feature in GTA 6? There are claims online that Jimmy could appear in GTA 6 after an in-game text message has been discovered. Jimmy is the son of Michael and Amanda who feature in the new GTA Online update and renowned dataminer Tex2 claims to have found an in-game text that suggests he could make an appearance in GTA 6. A screenshot claims the text said: "Did you meet my parents?? Wtf I tell them I'm moving out of state and they immediately go looking for a replacement kid? Ugh whatever. Welcome to the family I guess?" Tex2 then said on GTAForums: "It should show up for any arcade owners but it seems to be bugged or Rockstar disabled it at the last minute." @GameRoll_ added: "It seems like we don't even know if the text is still in the game, it could've been cut. If that is the case, just to be safe I'd just ignore it and assume it doesn't exist because if it's not in the game it ain't canon. Just a little disclaimer, I still think this is super interesting." Jimmy appearing in GTA 6 has not been officially confirmed and this is speculation and rumour at this time.

Parody AI A new parody artificial intelligence (AI) system called Angel has been introduced with one online saying Rockstar is "wild" for including this. That's because in one case while performing yoga, Angel makes rather suggestive comments and noises as the player performs different positions.

Driverless cars Driverless cars have been seen roaming the streets in GTA Online. @GTAVI_Countdown said: "The new company 'KnoWay' parodies the real-life robotaxi service Waymo and it's linked to a delivery and logistics company in GTA 6 called 'Sahara' which is a parody of Amazon."



Huge new gameplay features revealed through 'backporting' to GTA Online A prominent X / Twitter account has claimed there are new gameplay features in the GTA Online: A Safehouse In the Hills update that have been "likely backported" from GTA 6. @GTAVI_Countdown posted a clip of a main character in GTA Online now being able to work out with the addition of gyms. There have been a number of new gameplay features added into GTA Online that could feature in GTA 6 and we'll be rounding up the biggest additions that have been spotted on social media.

GTA Online update now live Rockstar Games' latest big update for GTA Online called A Safehouse In the Hills is now live. A social media post said: "Status is everything. Take your rightful place amongst the city's elite with a lavish new mansion property. "GTA Online: A Safehouse in the Hills, now available."

