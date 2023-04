Chris Hemsworth is considering 'slowing down' his workload following the news that he is high-risk for developing Alzheimer's.

The actor discovered during the filming of Disney+ docuseries, Limitless, that he is "eight to 10 times more likely" to develop the condition, due to having two copies of the gene APOE4.

While he's by no means 'retiring' yet, those close to him suggest he'll be taking on less work.

