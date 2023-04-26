Everyone is saying Emma Chamberlain's new coffee in a can tastes like 'farts'

TikTok is going crazy for Emma Chamberlain's new coffee in a can for all the wrong reasons - because apparently it tastes like farts.

The plant-based coffee drinks, which comes in a variety of flavours including cinnamon bun latte, is thought to be extremely strong, so only really appealing to those who like black coffee.

Some creators have even filmed themselves gagging as they try the drink.

However, it's almost impossible to get hold of it right now, so she must be doing something right.

