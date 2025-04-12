If you hadn't heard of actor Mickey Rourke a week ago, you definitely have now, because he's been caught up in a number of controversies since entering the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Eyebrows were raised upon his entrance when he was caught jeering at host AJ Odudu, and then went on to be warned by Big Brother himself about using homophobic remarks against fellow housemate, JoJo Siwa.

Now, fellow actor, Bella Thorne, has released a statement speaking out against Rourke and her alleged experience with him when they were working on a film together.

What did Bella Thorne say about CBB's Mickey Rourke? Actor flooded with support following statement Getty

In a story on her Instagram account on Friday (11 April), Thorne claimed that when the pair worked alongside each other on 2020 thriller, Girl, she had also had a negative experience with the 72-year-old.





Posting a screenshot of an article detailing Rourke's rocky Celebrity Big Brother journey, she wrote: “This f****** dude. GROSS."

She then continued to explain: "I had to work with this man - in a scene where I'm on my knees with my hands zip-tied around my back. He's supposed to take a metal grinder to my knee cap and instead he used it on my genitals through my jeans. Hitting them over and over again.

"I had bruises on my pelvic bone - working with Mickey was one of the all time worst experiences of my life working as an actress."

She followed up the claims with a series of tweets.

"So many gross stories of things he made me go thru on that movie, including in his last scene to speed up and rev his engine so he could cover me completely in dirt. Idk I guess he thought it was funny to humiliate me in front of the entire crew. Having to go in his trailer absolutely alone because he refused to speak to the director or producers - so I had to convince him to show up and complete his job, as he shouted crazy demands that he wanted from the producers" she continued.





"Everyone’s work would’ve just been lost and completely for nothing. I didn’t wanna do it. I was uncomfortable, but I did what I was asked to do and what was best for the movie. Mickey should’ve never put anybody in that movie in any of those positions that he did."

She added: "Also side note : like f*** Mickey - how he acted doesn’t negate the incredible hard work that everybody else put into that movie. Everyone worked HARD literal blood, sweat, and tears to make that vision and I’m really proud of everyone and the work that was done on that movie."

Since posting, the 27-year-old has been flooded with messages of support from fans.

"I'm sorry you've had to go through what you did", one person wrote.

"The hard work came through in the movie. Good flick", another added.

"Proud of you, girl. More women in Hollywood need to speak out!", someone else chimed in.

As Rourke is currently starring in Celebrity Big Brother, he's unable to respond to the claims, however, Indy100 has reached out to his representatives for comment.

