KSI blasts 'awful' Jake Paul in prediction ahead of Mike Tyson fight

YouTuber KSI has made his prediction for the Jake Paul v Mike Tyson boxing match and has blasted Paul as looking “awful”.

On 15 November, 58-year-old boxing legend Tyson will take on 27-year-old Paul in a live-streamed bout at the AT&T Arena in Arlington, Texas.

As the fight fast approaches, people have been making their predictions, with Paul himself seemingly fancying his chances as he proposed a $5 million bet with his opponent .

Fellow YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI is the latest to give his take, saying Paul looked “awful” in training footage he’s seen.

In the 22 October YouTube video , KSI said: “I’ve seen parts of his [Paul’s] training footage. God, he just looks awful, man. He just looks so slow, so sluggish. This isn’t his natural weight. It is what it is.”

Despite his criticism, KSI went on to explain that he thinks Paul will have the edge due to his age.

“I still think he’s going to absolutely destroy Mike Tyson because Mike Tyson is old as f**k,” he said, “When he [Tyson] does get obliterated and then people on Twitter are going to be like ‘how did we let this happen? Oh no, this is so bad!’ I’m going to be the one being like ‘well, I f**king told you.’”

Although they are both boxers, KSI and Paul have never fought against one another, despite Paul saying he wanted to “decapitate” him at some point.

