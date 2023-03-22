Mike Tyson hugged Hasbulla and everyone asked the same question

The moment Mike Tyson and Hasbulla met has been caught on camera, but there's one question on everyone's minds: Why does the boxing legend treat the influencer like he's a baby?

In the clip, the 20-year-old pretended to square up to Tyson, who pretended to throw a few punches, before picking Hasbulla up.

Hasbulla is believed to have growth hormone deficiency (GHD), which means he stands at around three-foot-four.

"They genuinely treat bro like a baby", one user commented, while another added: "I literally just played this way with my 1 year old nephew."

