Boxing legend Mike Tyson chimed in on the Molly Mae and Tommy Fury breakup with the question on everyone's mind: "What's Tommy doing?"

Tyson recently appeared on Logan Paul's podcast Impaulsive where he discussed his upcoming Jake Paul fight, doing mushrooms during fight camp and how rehab saved his life.

Attention soon took an unlikely turn to pop culture, when Tyson issued a "legendary" response during a mix-up about Molly and Tommy's breakup. The pair parted ways earlier this month in shock announcements shared on both of their Instagram accounts.

Impaulsive co-host Mike Majlak candidly asked: "What do you think about the Fury-Molly-Mae break-up… it’s been big news."

A confused Tyson assumed Majlak was asking him about the narcotic 'Molly.'

Majlak clarified: "This is one of the most beloved couples in the world, especially in the UK. It’s a very sad moment for the internet and for love as a whole to see these two split… what do you have to say?"

The boxer then launched into a poignant speech about Tommy's older brother Tyson Fury, in that "no one knows the pain of the heavyweight champion when he’s alone."

"I saw him [Tyson Fury] falling down on the street, we beat ourselves up, we torment ourselves," he said.

It was then the hosts interjected and corrected Tyson: "It’s actually his brother, his little brother, Tommy Fury. The one that fought Jake Paul."

"Oh," Tyson replied, adding: "What’s Tommy doing?"

Paul reiterated: "He broke up with Molly."

Tyson hilariously quipped: "Who the f*** is Molly? I’ve thinking about getting high."

When the snippet was shared to the official Impaulsive TikTok account, it was immediately flooded with comments from viewers in hysterics.

"That was a legendary Mike Tyson response," one wrote, while another humoured: "Y'all could’ve let him continue he was cooking."

A third joked: "For a second there they were nervous about correcting Mike."

Meanwhile, another chimed in: "'What's Tommy doing?' Exactly. We been asking ourselves the same thing."

