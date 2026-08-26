Department of Homeland Security criticised over bizarre ‘loyalty’ Trump post

The Department of Homeland Security is no stranger to attracting controversy for its social media presence – and its latest post is no different.

The federal agency has long attracted controversy with its use of social media, from “dystopian” videos about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to using the phrase “womp womp” in an “unprofessional” X/Twitter post.

Over recent times, the DHS has come under fire for sharing a Bible quote as well as sparking a social media backlash for content shared to its X/Twitter account, as it posted a photo of America’s men’s football team at the World Cup with the words “defend the homeland” .

Now, the DHS has shared a post featuring a picture of Trump, with the caption: “Did you remain loyal?”

The post has sparked reaction from critics online, with one writing: “THIS is freaking CREEPY. The official DHS account tweeted this out. WHAT. THE. HELL. IS. GOING. ON.”

Another wrote: “This is f***ed up.”





One more commented: “Yes, to the Constitution, not a man.”





Of course, Donald Trump’s administration has ushered in a very different tone across official accounts on social media.

Since taking office in January, Donald Trump ’s administration has ushered in a change of tone in government that is in stark contrast to the previous one.

There has been wide use of pop culture references and AI slop , leading to accusations that this government is the most “ unserious ” and “ childish ” administration ever.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.