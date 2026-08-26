Trump compared to child as Kennedy Center drama takes ‘despicable’ turn

US president Donald Trump’s ongoing efforts to have his name slapped on the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts escalated dramatically on Monday, when an attorney from the Department of Justice (DOJ) wrote in a court filing that the building “will be required to be taken down” if the desired renovations don't go ahead.

As a reminder, the sorry saga has so far seen the 80-year-old Republican put his name before the late Democrat’s on the side of the building to read “The Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts”, and then when a court ordered the removal of Trump’s name from the building, tarpaulin was erected which covered everything up.

That backfired, though, when The Lincoln Project Advocacy (part of the wider anti-Trump Lincoln Project) used the tarpaulin as a backdrop for a projection which was highly critical of the president.

Now, in the most recent developments, the center’s board of trustees voted on Thursday to add Trump’s name to the building, albeit with the wording “The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Restored and Renovated by President Donald J. Trump” and only if the fund for renovation works reaches $100 million in donations – according to the New York Post.

That same day, Ohio representative Joyce Beatty asked a federal court to stop Trump’s name from being added to the building, and the DOJ filed a response objecting to the Democrat’s request on Monday in which it warned the center would have to be demolished altogether if the desired renovation works didn’t go ahead.

Referencing the renaming of the center to “honor the work [Trump] is doing to save the Kennedy Center”, attorney Brantley T. Mayers wrote: “Without those efforts, the Center will deteriorate further into an unsafe, decrepit structure that will be required to be taken down, with a determination to follow on what to build on the site.”

And talk of demolition has alarmed social media users, with author Don Winslow tweeting: “Wake the f*** up America”:

Angry Staffer wrote: “Our nation is being run by petulant children”:

Podcaster Chuck Todd commented: “Just like a 10yo having a temper tantrum, he would rather destroy the Kennedy Center than see it left standing without his name on it”:

Ex-GOP congressman Joe Walsh said: “If I don’t get to play with these toys, then I’m gonna break & destroy all these toys. Donald Trump, in a nutshell”:

Embarrassing, really…

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