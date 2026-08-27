Dolly Parton's touching letter to Eminem goes viral as rapper pays tribute

Tributes have been flooding in following the death of music legend Dolly Parton, among them includes rapper Eminem who shared the kind letter the singer sent to him.

The 'Jolene' singer passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday after a "brief battle with cancer," her management team announced.

Taking to social media, Eminem - real name Marshall Mathers - shared a letter he received from Parton after he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, where Parton congratulated him and praised his "amazing" performance.

"I don't know a lot about rap music, I've come to know that you are the very best at it," she wrote. "Aside from that I hope what I have to say will not seem weird or strange to you but I have always felt some unexplained connection to you like I know you somehow."

She continued, "I had hoped to meet you at the show but you know how nuts those things are, personally I hate 'em and I missed my chance but maybe someday we'll meet.

"In the meantime keep doing what you're doing because you do it so well and no matter how complex your world may be just know you are very special and touch people in ways you don't even know."

In the caption, Eminem wrote, "I'm sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had an impact on me."

Eminem performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

"She definitely didn't have to take the time to do it. Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense. Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words."

In the comments section, people have been showing some love for Parton's kind message to Eminem, and the rapper's touching tribute to the country star.

"I shed a tear reading this, thanks for sharing," wrote singer MARINA.

Dannii Minogue commented, "Written with love and encouragement- she knew how to make us all sparkle with joy and hope."

"I produced this version. One of the most beautiful experiences in my life was making music with her. Heartbreaking to hear this song. Dolly will shine brighter than she has ever," Lina Perry noted.

Nicolas Hamilton said, "Greatness recognises greatness. RIP Dolly. Thank you for inspiring me EM."

"Man, there’s something beautiful about one legend taking the time to recognize another, and just as beautiful to share her words with us all. Admiration for both. May she rest in peace," another person responded.

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