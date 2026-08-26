GTA 6 LIVE: Rockstar Games official 'heartbroken' statement on leaks

Rockstar Games has shared an official statement about the series of GTA 6 gameplay leaks that have been posted online, saying developers at the studio are "heartbroken".

CyberLeeks has been sharing a number of different videos, totaling 14 so far, that appear to show GTA 6 gameplay.

This comes ahead of GTA 6: An Extended Look premiering on Netflix on Thursday (27 August) at 3pm ET (8pm BST / 12noon PT) with the same video being live on Rockstar's official YouTube channel and website, where it can be viewed for free, six hours later.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest Grand Theft Auto 6 extended look rumours, Rockstar announcements, gameplay reveals, screenshots, leaks, map theories, release date news and live updates as they happen.

Rockstar Games official 'heartbroken' statement on GTA 6 leaks Rockstar Games has shared an open letter to fans on social media addressing the GTA 6 leaks that have been posted online. The letter said: "We know that many of you have been waiting to hear from us regarding the events of the past week. "It would be an understatement to say that having videos of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leak in this way has been heartbreaking for our team and this is obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time. "We are very sorry that everything has taken as long as it has - from getting the game finished (nearly there!) to sharing more details and official gameplay and providing the community with everything you want to know. "We are very excited for everyone to see the extended look tomorrow (Thursday 27 August). It has taken longer than we wanted to get it ready but as with everything we do, we know we need to exceed your expectations and we are determined to deliver at the level you expect and deserve. "While it is unfortunate that the intended game experience may now be impacted by some spoilers, we hope that everyone will wait a bit longer to experience the game for themselves on 19 November. "We want to thank everyone in the community who has reached out with messages of support this past week - your words have meant more to this team than you can imagine. "Ultimately, we are making this game for you and without you, we would not have the privilege of making games. We look forward to sharing more with you soon." This comes as CyberLeeks is understood to have posted another gameplay video ending with a cutscene featuring Lucia.

Yet another GTA 6 'leak' posted CyberLeek seems to have shared another GTA 6 leak and this one is called 'game store'. It's seemingly the third one today and there are a lot of claims on social media that the leaker is trying to get as much content out as possible before An Extended Look releases on Thursday (27 August).

Even more GTA 6 'leaks' posted online CyberLeek has posted even more videos of what appears to be GTA 6 gameplay online. The latest two videos are understood to be called 'beach 2' and 'strip club 2'. CyberLeek received a backlash on social media after opening up a poll on Monday (24 August) asking if the community wants to see what they claim is footage of GTA 6's prologue. So far, CyberLeek appears to have leaked gameplay but this would be the first video that would enter story spoiler territory if true. CyberLeek has been sharing these videos in what they say is a protest of the game not releasing with physical copies - but the 'leaks' are also linked to a cryptocurrency and CyberLeek has been running polls where people can pay to vote for what they want to see next. Each video 'leaked' so far also includes a mention of the memecoin throughout.

New leak posted online True to their word, CyberLeek has posted what's understood to be yet another GTA 6 leak online after 'nudist town' won the poll. CyberLeek is now teasing a leak of what's claimed to be the GTA 6 prologue, putting up a poll asking the community if it would want this to be shared or not. The poll says CyberLeek has been avoiding spoilers and wants to see what's wanted before delving into this. All of the 'leaks' so far have been of gameplay or the open world but this would be the first one that would enter spoiler territory for the GTA 6 story.

GTA 6 leaks continue with next one 'revealed' A leaker or group known as CyberLeek continues to share what appear to be clips of GTA 6 gameplay footage and it seems there's a clear frontrunner of what's coming next. CyberLeek has been sharing these videos in what they say is a protest of the game not releasing with physical copies - but the 'leaks' are also linked to a cryptocurrency and CyberLeek has been running polls where people can pay to vote for what they want to see next. The latest poll asks fans if they want to see 'beach', 'nudist town' or 'strip club 2' with 'nudist town' out in front by a large margin at the time of writing. Each video 'leaked' so far also includes a mention of the memecoin throughout.

Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.