A major change is coming to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 5

After months of doubt, Hulu has confirmed The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 5 will go ahead with a brand new trailer for the upcoming batch of episodes.

At this point, it's easier to ask what hasn't happened among the cast, after doubt was thrown over the show's future following a leaked video of a domestic incident between Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen, and an affair scandal involving Jessi Draper, Demi Engemann and Marciano Brunette - who Jessi would later go on to rekindle with after divorcing husband, Jordan Ngatikaura.

The official synopsis for this season reads: “After two wild years, #MomTok is hotter than hell, but will friendships and dreams go up in flames? Taylor returns from ‘The Bachelorette’ with unfinished business, an old temptation and the pressure of life in the public eye. Whitney debuts on Broadway in New York City as tensions back home chase her."

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It continues: "Back in Utah, the limits of loyalty are tested as fame, secrets and backlash threaten #MomTok — with every blowup making headlines. As the heat threatens to burn the sisterhood, have they finally flown too close to the sun? With rumors spiraling and the public demanding answers, the sisterhood starts to crack, and #MomTok must decide what — and who — it’s willing to sacrifice.”

It's thought that this season will focus on Taylor and Dakota's feud, which led to the 32-year-old's season of The Bachelorette being pulled by ABC at the last minute. While she won't face domestic violence charges, the pair are now involved in a custody battle over their son.

"There's so much stuff the public doesn't know", Mayci Neeley announces in the trailer.

The one-minute teaser also sees Dakota get Taylor's initials tattooed on the inside of his lip. "It's giving obsessed", she notes, to which he responds; "I am obsessed."

"They're like Romeo and Juliet in the TikTok age", Jessi notes, presumably referring to the couple.









"I hate this show, can't wait to watch", one fan joked in the comments of the trailer.

"I remember watching season one and barely being able to tell these women apart and now I’m so deeply ingrained into their bulls***. I can’t look away", echoed another.

"It's literally a train wreck you can't take your eyes off", a third added.

But, things might look a little different this time around, as there's a major change coming to season five.

While Hulu initially renewed the show for 20 more episodes in November last year (making up seasons four and five), the events of 2026 means that the quota hasn't quite been fulfilled.

Until now, every season has been made up on 10 episodes - however, season five will be just five, following the filming hiatus that threw its future into question all together.

That's a lot of drama to pack into a bite-sized season.

But, fear not, as it has already been renewed for season six, which means that after this batch of drama has been put behind us...there'll no doubt be some more waiting in the wings.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 5 debuts on 10 September on Hulu & Disney+

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