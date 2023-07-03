From Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid to Matty Healy and Billy Joel, there have been a number of celebrities spotted in attendance at Taylor Swift'sThe Eras Tour at various shows.

Stranger Thingsstar Millie Bobby Brown is also another celeb that's been seen, and in a wholesome moment during a recent Cincinnati gig, she could be seen dancing and singing along with a security guard.



In the viral TikTok clip posted by @swagmastercam both Millie and the security guard are singing their hearts out to Swift's hit song All Too Well (10 Minute Version, Taylor's Version, From The Vault).

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The two can be seen holding hands and singing the lyrics to one another, in a heartwarming Swiftie exchange.

"That moment when someone grabs your hand during atwtmv and sings w(ith) you and you realize it's THE Millie Bobby Brown," the onscreen text read.

"Millie you made my entire life. Seriously such a genuine and kind person," the security guard added in the caption in the clip she posted of herself with the 19-year-old actor.





@swagmastercam Millie you made my entire life. Seriously such a genuine and kind person. ❤️❤️❤️ #milliebobbybrown #eras #tserastour #cincy #cincinnati #erastourcincinnati #tserastour2023 #erastourcincy #tstheerastourcincinnati

Since then the clip has amassed 6m views, 1.3m likes and plenty of comment from people who loved seeing the interaction.

One person said: "Imagine being at the eras tour,AND MEETING MILLIE BOBBY BROWN! could never be me."

"It probably felt so nice for her to get to experience a normal moment like this and not get immediately recognized or have the energy shift," another person wrote.

A third added: "The fact that Millie randomly grabbed ur hand LOL."

"This is the cutest main character moment ever," a fourth person commented.

Someone else replied: "My sister met her AND GOT A BRACELET FROM HER," referring to Swifties often making themed friendship bracelets to exchange with each other at the concerts.

Elsewhere, a Taylor Swift fan does a TV interview in disguise after calling in sick at work.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.