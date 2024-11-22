Molly-Mae Hague reveals 'unglamorous' side to her life in new docuseries

Molly-Mae Hague has explained why she isn't holding back in showing the "unglamorous" side of her life in her new Prime docuseries, following her high-profile break-up from fiancé Tommy Fury.

The ex-Love Island star, who has amassed over 8.3m followers on Instagram and 2m followers on YouTube revealed to MailOnline that she hopes the six-part series will give fans a look into her life on a "deeper level" past her social media presence.

According to the series synopsis, "We’ll see Molly-Mae adapt to the challenges of motherhood, all while preparing to launch her biggest business venture to date: ‘Maebe.'

“In this intimate look, we uncover how these experiences have shaped her into the powerhouse entrepreneur she is today.”

“This is Molly-Mae as you’ve never seen her before — raw, real and redefining what it means to be successful under intense public scrutiny.”

Cameras have been following the 25-year-old around for the past four months and will have documented the aftermath of her public breakup, navigating life as a single mum with her one-year-old daughter, Bambi, and the launch of her new clothing brand Maebe in what Molly-Maehas described as "exciting period" of her life that she wanted to be documented.





Molly says will new insight into "unglamorous" side of her life in the new Prime Video docuseries Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

"It's so different to my YouTube because I feel like with my channel I show the smallest snippets of bits that I feel like people will enjoy watching as they have a cup of tea in bed or they're enjoying their dinner but with this, it shows a more 360 of my life on a deeper level and following me around, getting an insight into my life," she told MailOnline.



The influencer and businesswoman described her YouTube channel as a place where she "connect[s]" with her audience as she provides "behind the scenes of that Instagram picture". All in all, it's where has "always kept it very real" and she plans to do the same with this new series.

"What's been going on in my life and from the launch of Maebe onwards is what people will want to see. As much as I've enjoyed creating the brand it hasn't always been glamorous," Molly-Mae added.

"I feel like everything is aligning and happening the way it should happen. I'm so picky about everything I do with my career and take 1 per cent of jobs that come in, so I feel like it's nice to be in the time of my life to say yes more and open up to opportunities. It's taken up so much time, but I've loved it."

It has been announced that the first three episodes will launch at the start of next year on January 17, with the remaining three episodes set to be released in Spring 2025 on Prime Video.

Elsewhere, Molly-Mae recently opened up about her shock split from Tommy Fury back in August in an interview with British Vogue.

“No one will ever really know what went down apart from Tommy and I, and that’s how we’d like to keep it, for Bambi’s sake. I do think that he will talk about things eventually. I do think that when he’s ready, like, maybe more will be said. But I think that’s for him to do on his terms," she said on the matter.

