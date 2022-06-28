Father-of-nine Nick Cannon admits he's 'failed miserably' at monogamous relationships

Nick Cannon has admitted monogamy hasn't really been his thing in the past, as he prepares to welcome his 8th and 9th children with different women - but says he's ready to change.

"I've failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships, but God ain’t done with me," he said on All The Way with Shelley Wade Podcast.

“I’m liking the man that I’m growing into and I feel like someone who will understand me and can stand by me.”

He was previously married to Mariah Carey from 2008 to 2016.

