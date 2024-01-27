Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion drama explained

You may have seen across social media that people are discussing Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj. But why?



On Friday (26 January), Megan dropped her latest song 'Hiss', in which she seems to take a shot at Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty.

On the track, Megan says, "These h**s don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law," referencing the federal law that requires information about registered sex offenders to be made available to the public.

Listeners were quick to assume the line to be directed at Minaj and her husband Petty.

Petty plead guilty to attempted rape in 1994 of a 16-year-old (he was also 16 at the time), and he served four-and-a-half years in prison. In March 2020, Petty was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in California.

Minaj and Petty were then sued by Petty's victim Jennifer Hough, who said the couple had been harassing her to recant her report. Minaj was eventually dropped from the suit.

Whilst Megan did not name Minaj or Petty in her song, Nicki (and most of the internet) clearly believed it to be about her. As retaliation, she went on Instagram Live to share a verse that seemed to hit back at Megan.

"Bad b*tch she like six foot, I call her Bigfoot," Minaj said on the track. "The b*tch fell off, I said get up on your good foot" - which is believed to refer to the fact Megan was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in 2020.

Going further, Minaj even shared a photo of her feet on Twitter/X.



Asked on radio programme The Breakfast Club, if 'Hiss' was about anyone, Megan replied saying: "I'm saying a hit dog on' holler." Megan also posted a photo of herself laughing on her Instagram Story, just incase you were unsure how she felt about the situation.

