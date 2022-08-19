Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has found one of her newest songs become the subject of a viral meme where she pushes various celebrities and fictional characters.

Her song 'Plan B' was released back in June and as is the style with Megan it features some pretty eyebrow-raising lyrics. However, one particular moment from the video has captured the minds of some of the internet's most creative individuals.

During the song Megan, best known for tunes like 'WAP' and 'Savage (Remix)' says "you's a b**h" and in the video makes a pushing movement which is what has inspired the memes.

So far you can see Megan pushing everyone from real-life figures such Lady Gaga and former Premier League referee Paul Alcock and fictional ones like Gandalf from Lord of The Rings and Homelander from The Boys.

Here are some of our favourites so far.





























































