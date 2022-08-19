Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has found one of her newest songs become the subject of a viral meme where she pushes various celebrities and fictional characters.
Her song 'Plan B' was released back in June and as is the style with Megan it features some pretty eyebrow-raising lyrics. However, one particular moment from the video has captured the minds of some of the internet's most creative individuals.
During the song Megan, best known for tunes like 'WAP' and 'Savage (Remix)' says "you's a b**h" and in the video makes a pushing movement which is what has inspired the memes.
So far you can see Megan pushing everyone from real-life figures such Lady Gaga and former Premier League referee Paul Alcock and fictional ones like Gandalf from Lord of The Rings and Homelander from The Boys.
Here are some of our favourites so far.
\u201cI can\u2019t believe Megan Thee Stallion pushed the National Accident Helpline lady, causing her to fall and seriously injure her knee\u201d— Amy Van Gar (@Amy Van Gar) 1660762199
\u201cmegan thee stallion pushing gandalf from lord of the rings\u201d— pj \ud83e\udd96 trop in 15 days (@pj \ud83e\udd96 trop in 15 days) 1660694197
\u201cmegan thee stallion pushing lady gaga\u201d— laurens \u3004 (fan) (@laurens \u3004 (fan)) 1660830974
\u201cmegan thee stallion pushing homelander \n@theboystv @antonystarr\u201d— denni (@denni) 1660692820
\u201cmegan thee stallion pushing jonathan byers from stranger things\u201d— made by stu (@made by stu) 1660670381
\u201c@thorschei Megan Thee Stallion pushing Kratos of God of War (2018) \ud83d\ude02\u201d— pj \ud83e\udd96 trop in 15 days (@pj \ud83e\udd96 trop in 15 days) 1660694197
\u201cMegan Thee Stallion pushing Tobey Maguire\u2019s Spider-Man\u201d— Nathaniel\u2122 (@Nathaniel\u2122) 1660849588
\u201cmegan thee stallion pushing gus fring\u201d— t @ comms (0/2) + uni \ud83d\udc12 (@t @ comms (0/2) + uni \ud83d\udc12) 1660846035
\u201cmegan thee stallion pushing dumbledore off the tower\u201d— viviana \u0f0a (@viviana \u0f0a) 1660792498
\u201cmegan thee stallion pushing bella swan from twilight\u201d— \ud835\udd1f\ud835\udd26\ud835\udd29\ud835\udd29\ud835\udd36 \ud835\udd29\ud835\udd2c\ud835\udd2c\ud835\udd2a\ud835\udd26\ud835\udd30 \ud835\udd30\ud835\udd31\ud835\udd1e\ud835\udd2b \ud835\udd1e\ud835\udd20\ud835\udd20\ud835\udd2c\ud835\udd32\ud835\udd2b\ud835\udd31 (@\ud835\udd1f\ud835\udd26\ud835\udd29\ud835\udd29\ud835\udd36 \ud835\udd29\ud835\udd2c\ud835\udd2c\ud835\udd2a\ud835\udd26\ud835\udd30 \ud835\udd30\ud835\udd31\ud835\udd1e\ud835\udd2b \ud835\udd1e\ud835\udd20\ud835\udd20\ud835\udd2c\ud835\udd32\ud835\udd2b\ud835\udd31) 1660766928
\u201cmegan thee stallion pushing yoshikage kira from jojo\u2019s bizarre adventure\u201d— beth | CW: dressrosa (@beth | CW: dressrosa) 1660825630
\u201cmegan thee stallion pushing government employee leslie knope\u201d— nadya (@nadya) 1660802552
\u201cmegan thee stallion shoving broly from dragon ball super\u201d— BlackScape \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@BlackScape \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1660846546
