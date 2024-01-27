Nicki Minaj slams TikTok for 'silencing' her amid fued with drama influencer

Rapper Nicki Minaj is accusing TikTok of "silencing" her, after she received an account warning due to heated comments she left on a drama influencer's page.

CelebriTeaBlinds is an account known for sharing blind items about celebrities and received a cryptic DM from Minaj that ignited a back-and-forth on various videos.

Minaj was quick to defend herself using vulgar language, resulting in an account warning being slapped on her account.

As a result, Minaj criticised TikTok writing: "They are allowed to bully you, harass you, swat your home with a toddler multiple times and not be held accountable."

“Five companies paying to slander you, never defending yourself against lies for years & years but the minute you do, you are immediately SILENCED,” she added. “You don’t have to have genius tendencies to know why the rules are different.”

Regardless, the drama is leaving everyone confused, with many trying to decipher what Minaj's DM that read "once ugly disease allegedly is being paid to get uglier", actually meant.

@celebriteablinds Decipher this @Nicki Minaj DM for me 😆 #nickiminaj #nickiminajedit #nickiminajsounds #nickiminajvideos #nickiminajedits #nickiminajisthequennofrap #nickiminajpinkfriday2 #pinkfriday2 #nickiminajnews 👀 #blinditem #blinditems #blinditemreveal #blinditemsrevealed #celebrityblinditems #celebrityblinds #celebritygossip #celebritytea #celebritysecrets #celebritynews #gossipgirl #gossipgirlhere #foryou #tiktokviral #unitedstates #usa #viral #trend #trending #fyp

"I can't tell if it's a diss or she's spilling tea," wrote one user.

"She's basically saying, 'I look like yes and you look like no,'" added another.

Hours after CelbriTeaBlinds posted the cryptic DM, Minaj commented "Allegedly they are sucking someone's d*ck & being paid to try to tear down a tour. SOLD OUT. SOLD OUT. SOLD OUT. Allegedly you have a disease?"

CelbriTeaBlinds replied: "Who's being paid??"

Other videos on CelbriTeaBlinds' account contained comments such as "Nicki is in her Riddler era" and "You beefing with Nicki was definitely NOT in my bingo card for 2024."

Taking another shot at the drama account, Minaj then wrote on X/Twitter: "These are the women/men QUEEN Harriet Tubman would've had to knock da f*k out & leave in the bust. They would've been crying all the way TO FREEDOM!!!"

So it seems we're all going to be left confused for a while.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.