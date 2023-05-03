Nicolas Cage claims his first memory was when he was still in the womb

Nicolas Cage is always good value when it comes to giving bonkers interviews, and his latest certainly didn’t disappoint.

The actor has spoken about his early years and claimed that his first memories are from before he was actually born.

Cage appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

He took on "The Colbert Questionert”, which sees celebs asked a series of quick fire questions.

When asked what his earliest memory was, Cage replied: "I know this sounds really far out and I don't know if it's real or not, but I think I can go all the way back to in utero and feeling like I could see faces in the dark or something.”

He added: "I know that sounds powerfully abstract but that somehow seems like maybe it happened."

Expanding on his theory, Cage said: "Now that I'm no longer in utero, I would have to imagine perhaps it was vocal vibrations resonating through to me in that stage."

Nic, never change.

It’s not the first time over recent weeks that Cage has spoken about his early years. In classic Cage style, the actor admitted that he thought he was an actual alien when he was a child.

The National Treasure star said he was shocked when a doctor told him he had “normal organs and a normal skeleton”.

