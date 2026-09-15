No Black actors were recognised at the Emmys and people are disappointed

The 2026 Emmys took place last night at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater - and there is one detail viewers have highlighted about this year's winners.

Matthew Rhys's performances in Widow’s Bay and The Beast in Me earned him two awards, making him the first actor in 78 years of Emmys history to win multiple lead actor awards for performances in different shows within the same year.

It was Widow's Bay who dominated the awards, winning 14 of 19 awards it was nominated for including best comedy series, supporting actress in a comedy for Kate O’Flynn, supporting actor for Stephen Root, as well as best writing for its creator, Katie Dippold, and best director for Hiro Murai.

Matthew Rhys attends Apple TV+'s Primetime Emmy Party Red Carpet at NYA WEST on September 14, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Meanwhile, The Pitt won outstanding drama series and outstanding lead actor in a drama for Noah Wyle, Alison Janney won best supporting actress for The Diplomat. Jean Smart became the first woman to win an Emmy for every season of a show after she won her her fifth outstanding lead actress in a comedy Emmy for her performance as Deborah Vance in the fifth and final season of Hacks.

But for the first time in five years, there were no actors of color who won a major acting prize at the Emmys.

Among the nominees included Quinta Brunson who previously won Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series in 2023 for Abbott Elementary was nominated for the same award, as well as Outstanding Comedy Series, and Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series.

Zendaya attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Zendaya was also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria, she previously won the award twice, back in 2020, and 2022 for her portrayal as Rue in the series.

Three-time Emmys winner Sterling K. Brown was nominated this year for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series and Outstanding Drama series for his show Paradise.

Viewers took to social media to share their disappointment as the lack of diversity among this year's Emmy winners.

One person said, "For the first time in five years not a single person of colour has won an Emmy today and that should tell you everything about the current socio-political state of the world."

"2 awards left for the broadcast and not a single one of the 20 already awarded has gone to a Black person…" a second person wrote.









A third person added, "The Emmys said only white winners this year huh…."





"Not a single Black person has won an Emmy tonight.." a fourth person commented.









A fifth person noted, "The biggest disappointment of the #Emmys was seeing zero People of Color win in any nominated categories. It feels like a massive step backward. @TelevisionAcad, we need to see real progress, not a repeat of #OscarsSoWhite. Do better."

Indy100 has reached out to the Television Academy

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