You probably noticed that Oasis announced a reunion tour this week, but music fans have spotted there's a clash with another rock band who are playing at a different London venue on the same day.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher confirmed they're going to perform together once more after 15 years (and their infamous and public rift which initially caused the band to split).

Now it seems they've put their differences aside, and it's expected that the high-anticipated reunion will generate millions.

But music lovers have noticed that the Mancunian rockers will play London's Wembley Stadium for four nights with one of the dates being August 3.

Meanwhile, on the very same night, there's another band that is performing in another London stadium.

Welsh indie-rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen are set to play Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 3 and some social media users joked the band will sell ‘negative tickets’ due to the clash.

General sale for Catfish and the Bottlemen's stadium tour dates began last Friday (August 23) and there are still tickets available on Ticketmaster.

On social media, people have been posting their reactions and memes about the news of the concert clash between Catfish and the Bottlemen and a newly reunited Oasis.













Meanwhile, excited fans have keenly signed up for the Oasis tour presale ballot where they had to answer a question about the original drummer.

The Oasis ticket presale will take place this Friday (August 30), while the general sale is the following day on Saturday (August 31) at 9am.

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.