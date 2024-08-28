Oasis announced their highly anticipated reunion tour yesterday (August 27) after a 15-year hiatus, and as you can imagine, demand for tickets is expected to be through the roof.

Fans are desperate to get the chance to see the band live once again on their UK and Ireland tour next summer, and while the general sale starts this Saturday (August 31), there is a presale you can sign up for.

This presale is a ballot so not everyone who applies will win presale access, and fans are required to tap into their Oasis trivia for the chance to enter.

“Register for the UK and Ireland 2025 tour pre-sale ballot. A ticket pre-sale will be held on Friday, August 30, ahead of Saturday's general sale," the Oasis official account posted.

"To ensure the maximum number of fans have a fair opportunity to access tickets, applicants will be selected for the pre-sale via a ballot. Ballot registration is open now and will close at 7pm BST, this Wednesday, August 28."

The multiple-choice question fans have to answer is "Who was the drummer in the initial Oasis line-up?" and the choices to choose from are Chris Sharrock, Tony McCarroll, and Alan White.

Now, the correct answer is Tony McCarroll who was a member of Oasis from 1991 until 1995 and played the drums on the band's debut album, Definitely Maybe and the singles 'Whatever' and 'Some Might Say,' before leaving the group following a falling out with Noel Gallagher.

He was then replaced by Alan White, who was Oasis's drummer up until 2004.

With everyone keen to be in with a chance to have early access to tickets, people have been noting on social media the number of people searching up Tony McCarroll due to the required question.





















Good luck to everyone attempting to get tickets...

