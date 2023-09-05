Olivia Rodrigo responds to rumour her song 'Vampire' is about Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo has responded to rumours her song 'Vampire' is about her speculated feud with fellow pop star Taylor Swift.

The 20-year-old musician addressed the fan theory that her first single off her sophomore album GUTS, was about the 'Anti-Hero' singer in a new interview with The Guardian.

In the song, one line of the chorus goes: "bloodsucker, fame fucker, bleedin’ me dry like a goddamn vampire!”

Many believe this to be a reference to Swift over their rumoured fallout over song credit where Rodrigo's song 'Deja Vu' had similarities to 'Cruel Summer.'





Rodrigo noted the bridge was "inspired" by Swift's Lover album track and Olivia ended up giving Swift 50 per cent of the credits and royalties and similarly also gave credits and royalties to Paramore as her hit song 'Good 4 U' was compared to the band's popular track 'Misery Business.'

When asked about this possible meaning for her song, Rodrigo shared her "surprise" at this interpretation.

"I was very surprised when people thought that," she told The Guardian.

"How do I answer this? I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about."

“I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t.”

She added: "I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing.”

Here's how fans have been reacting to Rodrigo's comments, and opinions on the matter are mixed:

































On a similar topic, Roderigo how this experience from her Grammy Award-winning debut album SOUR wasn't something she wasn't over worried about when making GUTS.

“I was so green as to how the music industry worked, the litigious side … I feel like now I know so much more about the industry and I just feel … better equipped in that regard. It wasn’t something I thought about too much," she explained.

Rodrigo's new album GUTS is set to be released on September 8.



