Julia Fox wore a sheer dress to the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday night (March 2), and commentators instantly made comparisons to Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori.

Censori left people shocked at the Grammys last month by dropping her coat to reveal a transparent mini-dress with no underwear on the red carpet.

Fox dated West for a short time in 2022 shortly after he split from his wife Kim Kardashian, and before he was criticised for making a series of anti-semitic comments.

Now, her red carpet look has drawn comparisons to Censori’s sheer dress, as Fox wore a sheer Dilara Findikoglu dress with long hair extensions.

Nude dressing, it seems, is a trend for awards ceremonies in 2025 – many were quick to point out similarities in the looks worn by Fox and Censori.

Getty Images

It’s not the first time that Fox’s red carpet looks have been compared to Censori. In fact, back in February, Fox appeared to emulate Censori’s look at the Grammys by wearing a ‘topless’ look during New York Fashion Week.

During that red carpet appearance, Fox pulled open a jacket to reveal a bustier with fake breasts.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Oscars saw Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody , and Anora crowned the big winners on the night.

Fans also got to see a performance from Wicked actors Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo , and a tribute to James Bond from Doja Cat , Raye, and BLACKPINK's Lisa.

Brody scooped the Best Actor prize – but Timothee Chalamet fans certainly weren’t happy about it .

