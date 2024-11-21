Paris Hilton reveals the 12 must-have items on her 2024 Christmas shopping list

One thing that has stood the test of time is Paris Hilton’s ability to throw and attend a party.

As the ultimate socialite, we have watched the 43-year-old attend the most exclusive celebrations. She has swapped her glamour for a The Simple Life, whipped up quirky recipes with her famous pals like Kim Kardashian on her own Netflix cooking show, and has been a strong advocate for the colour pink years before Greta Gerwig’s Barbie hit the big screen.

For the 2024 Christmas season, Paris has teamed up with Klarna, the AI-powered global payment network and shopping assistant, to share with the world her go-to gifts.

The list has everything you would need to make the festive season merry and bright, from a confetti machine to an instant camera.

Paris Hilton has revealed her Christmas list for 2024 / Klarna

“This season, I wanted to make holiday shopping and hosting both fun and less time consuming,” Hilton said. “Whether you’re throwing a fabulous party or searching for the perfect gifts, this guide has all my top picks.”

So without further ado, these are Paris' top 12 Christmas picks for 2024.

Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Paris loves new tech / Klarna

Paris is a big fan of new tech. She shared: “Not only are these sunnies iconic and stylish, but they also have smart tech built in.

“Perfect for your friends who are always on the go and need to look fab while living their best life. I’d recommend this for anyone who’s all about fashion and tech—like your influencer BFF or your stylish jetsetter friend.”

Prices from £231.90 to £379.00

Chauvet Funfetti Shot confetti launcher

Who doesn't love confetti?! / Klarna

“If you’re throwing a party, you need this. A confetti blast is the ultimate way to celebrate and make your moments pop!

"Gift this to the friend who’s always hosting and loves to go all out. It’s perfect for turning any event into an iconic party moment.”

Prices from £279.00 to £444.00

Paris Hilton Love Rush Eau de Parfum Spray

Paris has plugged her own perfume / Klarna

Of course Paris found space on her list for one of her own products. She's an entrepreneur after all. “This scent is so special to me,” she said. “It’s perfect for the romantic at heart or anyone who loves a beautiful, feminine fragrance."

Paris, whose younger sister Nicky is also a well-known socialite, added: “It’s the ultimate holiday gift for your BFF, sister, or even a mum who deserves to feel fabulous.”

Price £36.50

Hello Kitty Plush Doll

Hello Kitty is not a cat... / Klarna

“Perfect for the little ones or anyone who’s obsessed with all things Hello Kitty like I am,” the mum said. “It’s such a cute, fun, and playful gift for your kids, niece, or even a friend who’s still in love with their childhood favourites."

Price £29.62

iDance Party Groove Karaoke Machine X1



Who fancies karaoke? / Klarna

Paris released her second studio album, Infinite Icon, in September. The ‘Stars Are Blind’ singer is clearly big music fan, and this gift recommendation proves it. “Karaoke is a total must for holiday parties, and this machine makes it extra fun,” she said.

“Gift it to your friends who love to sing, or the one who always steals the spotlight at karaoke nights. It’s also a great family gift—because nothing brings people together like a family sing-along.”

Price £49.99

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Blossom Pink polaroid camera

Selfie time / Klarna

With over 27m followers on Instagram, and famous friends including the likes of Kim Kardashian, are you surprised Paris’ list includes a camera? And it's pink.

“Capturing memories is everything, and this Polaroid camera is so cute with that blossom pink! Perfect for your friend who’s all about nostalgia or someone who loves to snap pics and keep them forever.

“Gift it to your artsy friend or anyone who loves to document life in style.”

Prices from £70.95 to £177.99

Photo Video Studio Light Kit AM169

Lights, camera, action! / Klarna

While on the topic of pictures, lighting is also very important. “Lighting is everything for getting that perfect shot, and this kit makes sure you’re always ready to sliv in front of the camera."

In case you didn't know, "sliving" is a term created by Paris to describe living a successful, glamorous life.

“Ideal for the content creators in your life or anyone who’s into photography. This is the gift that will take their Instagram game to the next level — totally iconic!”

Price £294.84

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VII: Divine Rose

The eyeshadow palette has pink hues / Klarna

“This eyeshadow palette is everything you need for a festive glam look.

“The colours are rich, gorgeous, and perfect for creating bold holiday makeup moments. I’d gift it to my beauty-obsessed bestie who’s always experimenting with new looks."

Prices from £108.47 to £179.99

Tan-Luxe Illuminating Self-Tan Drops

Tanning drops are a trending beauty product this year / Klarna

Tanning drops have become one of the trendiest beauty products of the year and Paris says they could be the perfect gift.

“These self-tanning drops are perfect for maintaining a year-round glow, no matter the season. I use them to stay radiant for every event, and they make a great gift for anyone who loves looking sunkissed. I’d gift these to my beauty-loving friends who live for that glow-up.”

Prices from £18.99 to £36.00

Circuit Mug Press

This is for the 'crafty babes' / Klarna

Just like her pal Demi Lovato, Paris also loves mugs. “For all my crafty babes out there, this is a must! You can customise mugs with any design you want, which makes for the cutest, most personal gifts.”

She added: “Give this to your DIY-loving bestie, or any creative person in your life who loves making custom gifts.

“It’s so fun and lets you be totally unique.”

Prices from £119.99 to £260.15

Barbie Advent Calendar

Paris loves pink and Barbie / Klarna

Paris and Barbiecore go hand-in-hand and Christmas is no exception.

She shared: “This is such a cute and fun way to countdown to Christmas!

“It’s perfect for your little fashionistas or anyone who loves Barbie.

“The daily surprises make the holiday season extra special. Gift it to your kids or any Barbie-obsessed friend who’s still living that doll life!”

Prices from £18.90 to £26.98

Hay Tint Coupe Sektglas - Blush Pink Champagne Toasting Glasses

The champagne glasses are pink / Klarna

“Whether you’re celebrating a new year or a personal win, these champagne glasses add glam to every moment. They make the perfect gift for anyone who loves hosting dinner parties—or simply appreciates a bit of sparkle.”

Prices from £27.56 to £60.00

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings