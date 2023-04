As Paul Mescal stepped up to collect his Best Actor honour at the Olivier Awards, the A Streetcar Named Desire star paid tribute to his cancer-stricken mum.

Dearbhla Mescal was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a type of bone cancer, last year.

"Finally I want to thank my parents who never said no", he told the audience.

"I hope you get better soon", he added.

