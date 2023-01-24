This is Oscar nominated Paul Mescal in Phantom of the Opera aged 16

Oscar-nominated Paul Mescal, star of Aftersun and Normal People has been discovered to have quite the talent in an unearthed clip from his school, which sees him performing the lead role in Phantom of the Opera aged just 16.

While the clip was posted to YouTube two years ago, fans have only just tracked down the Maynooth Post Primary School channel, and immediately recognised the Irish actor.

Confirming it, a 2013 tweet from Paul’s mum Dearbhla shows a photo of the teenager, stating that he ‘just got the role of Phantom’.

