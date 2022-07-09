He may well be tiny as Ant-Man in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, but actor Paul Rudd sure does have a big heart, as it’s been revealed he penned a letter to a 12-year-old boy who was being picked on by his classmates.

Back in May, mum Cassandra Cooper took to Facebook to share that her son, Brody, only had two teachers and two fellow students write in his school yearbook.

“[This is] despite Brody asking all kinds of kids to sign it. So Brody took it upon himself to write to himself. My heart is shattered.

“Teach your kids kindness,” she wrote.

Alongside the text was a photo from the yearbook, showing a message from Brody which said he hopes “you make some more friends”.

The heart-breaking message soon went viral online, and since then Cassandra has been sharing updates about Brody, including a group of older students who stepped in to write messages in his yearbook instead.

He’s also received a message from the Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen as well as goodies from GoPro and CVS Pharmacy.

But arguably the most high-profile message came from Rudd, which followed a video call between him and the youngster in June.

Days later Cassandra shared another update which revealed the superhero star had “sent [Brody] something” in the post, with the pair now “on texting terms”.

A letter to Brody read: “It was great talking to you the other day. It’s important to remember that even when life’s tough that things get better.

“There are so many people that love you and think you’re the coolest kid there is – me being one of them! I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’re going to accomplish.

“Your pal, Paul.”

We’re not crying, you’re crying.

Another photo attached to the Facebook update revealed Rudd had sent the schoolboy his own Ant-Man helmet, with a message on top saying it was for “his good friend Brody for when he takes on the world”.

Although the wholesome interaction happened back in June, the story trended on Twitter on Friday – and the internet couldn’t cope:

Paul and Brody, we salute you.

