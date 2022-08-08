Pete Davidson appears to be expressing how he feels about his recent split from Kim Kardashian - by writing it on his t-shirt.



As E! News reported, Davidson was seen on Saturday in Cairns, Australia, while on the set of his upcoming film Wizards!

The outlet noted that the comedian sported a green trucker hat decorated with the film's title and a graphic t-shirt with a message.

"What ... I feel like s***," his shirt read, as stated by the outlet.

This was the first time Davidson, 28, has been photographed since he and the reality TV star and mogul broke up.

The former couple dated for nine months and announced on Friday their decision to go their separate ways.

The reasoning was due to long-distance work obligations and demanding schedules, which "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship," according to US media reports.

Despite Kardashian and Davidson first hanging out in 2019, it wasn't until they had their on-screen kiss during her appearance on Saturday Night Live (when the two dressed as Aladdin and Jasmine) that romance blossomed.



During their relationship, they were spotted having date nights, going to the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and a red-carpet debut at the 20222 Met Gala.

Davidson has even revealed that he branded her name on his chest.

Kardashian and Davidson's relationship came about amid her divorce from Kanye West.

The former spouses share four children: North, 9; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4, and three-year-old Psalm.

