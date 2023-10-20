Beautician plays hilarious eyebrow prank leaving client on verge of tears

An eyebrow technician has shared the hilarious moment she pranked one of her clients into believing she'd left her with some questionable results - but the victim of the joke wasn't having it.

@oliviastylebrows, who's racked up over 35,000 followers for her brow transformations, left the woman's eyebrows unfinished on purpose to get her reaction.

"I don't like them at all", the client says, fighting back tears, as Olivia tells her they'll only fade '40 to 50 per cent'.

"It's like they've been coloured in with a marker!"

Thankfully when she revealed the truth, the woman took it in her stride - it's always good to be honest though. Even if it's brutal.

