The time of the month has arrived where we say bon voyage to some long-standing Netflix TV shows and movies to make way for new (and old) watches to return to the streaming platform.

So far in July 2025, we've already witnessed the removal of the Twilight movies, and the Oceans franchise, but with Happy Gilmore 2 on its way later in the month, we're already excited for what's to come.

What's more, there's another crowd-pleasing franchise making its way onto Netflix this month that'll no doubt keep fans of nostalgia and being utterly spooked happy.

That's right, all four Jaws movies are returning to Netflix to celebrate its 50th anniversary, with Jaws, Jaws 2, Jaws 3, and Jaws: The Revenge, back on the platform from 15 July if you're in the US.

The original Steven Spielberg movie, based off Peter Benchley's novel of the same title began terrifying swimmers everywhere all the way back in 1975.

Jaws

If you're not familiar with the franchise, the plot reads: "When a massive killer shark unleashes chaos on a beach community off Long Island, it's up to the local police chief, a marine biologist, and an old seafarer to hunt the beast down."

The film was so impactful that it went on to have a Universal Studios ride created after it, and still undoubtedly has people second-guessing whether it's really safe to swim in the sea.

Jaws 2 saw the return of heroic character Martin Brody fighting off a second killer shark, with the 1983 Jaws 3D seeing the shark terror move to the iconic SeaWorld site in Florida.

The movie series wrapped up in 1987 with Jaws: The Revenge, concluding with Lorraine Gray bringing back Ellen Brody as the shark came back for more of the Brody family - with plenty of blood and guts included as usual.

Ready to binge-watch the lot? It's about to be a summer of us staying firmly on the sand.

