TikToker's use their creativity to make song covers following UMG music removal

Universal Music Group have removed all their artists' tracks from TikTok, and now people on TikTok are displaying their creativity by recreating their favourite songs.

A breakdown in negotiations between the world's biggest music label and the popular social media platform means that songs from the likes of Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Adele, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, The Beatles, The Weeknd, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Elton John and many more are no longer available to users to add to their TikTok videos.

Given the amount of music that is used, listened to and shared through TikTok, people shared their concerns about the removal of all this music.

However, some have come up with an alternative solution by making their own versions of popular songs for people to use.

For example, TikToker Stephanie (@stephaniemiec) made her own rendition of Taylor Swift's 1989 track Out of the Woods, right down to the backing vocals and haunting production.

(Not to mention the additions of a mic, frying pan and toy seagull).

"My producer of the year Grammy incoming," she wrote in the caption of the video that now has over 582,000 views.

She has also made TikTok videos recreating more of Swift's hits including Lavender Haze, Cruel Summer, and Anti-Hero.





In the comments section, people have been showing some love for their

One person said: "Suddenly I’m not that mad that TikTok removed music(everybody is so creative)."

"The background noises are crazy lol I can’t even I’m crying," another person said.

Someone else added: "I thought this was the original."

While social media star Trisha Paytas (@trishlikefish88) has received millions of views combined by posting a number of singing cover videos "to replace your sound with," and people in the comments sections say they are thoroughly entertained.

One person said: "This is what I wanted all along. Not the originals."

"Thank you for your service," another person wrote, while someone else replied: "You really captured the essence of this track. I particularly like your ending notes."





Meanwhile, others have begun using royalty-free sounds instead which have resulted in dance videos set to some hilarious backing tracks.



With one trend being to dance to the song "Fluffing a Duck," by Kevin MacLeod as TikToker Haven Lough (@havenlough) used it while dancing in a video which has over 10.7m views.

He added in the caption: "Everybody dancing with noncopyright music since UMG took all of their sounds off of TikTok."





Niana Guerrero (@nianaguerrero) also demonstrated this in a video with 59.1m views as she danced to the same song.

She wrote in the caption: "UMG got us makin a dance w this song."

Despite the song choice, many thought the dance perfectly suited the song as one person wrote: "Wait the sound actually fits in that dance!?!"

"Why is this dance actually going hard," another person added.

It looks like we've found a way to adapt to the music removal for now...

