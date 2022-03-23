A Brazilian singer who got hospitalised as a result of trapped farts because she didn't want to pass wind in front of her boyfriend has revealed she's "letting them rip" from now on.

Viviane de Queiroz Pereira – or otherwise known by her stage name Pocah - posted the ordeal to her Instagram Story (which has since disappeared) to her 15.7m followers, Newshub reported, where she could be seen getting wheeled around a hospital.

“I woke up at 5:30 a.m. with severe stomach pains and ended up in the hospital," she said.

The 27-year-old singer and songwriter revealed how she saw a TikTok thread that told her to ignore the stomach pains she was experiencing and this led to her requiring medical attention from the doctor.

"But that's it, guys. I'm now fine. Just an accumulation of trapped farts."





Pocah then had some advice for other girls to warn them not to hold in wind in front of their significant other so that they don't need a hospital visit like her.

"Girls, don't be ashamed to fart in front of your guy, because what's really embarrassing is not letting your guy sleep because you're in discomfort, going to hospital with your guy, and the diagnosis being 'trapped farts'.

"From now on, I'm letting them rip, guys," she added.

"I'm medicated and I'm fine."

It seems Pocah has seen the funny side to how trapped farts making the news as she joked about her "international fart" on Twitter.

According to Healthline, holding in a fart is not good for us and can cause a number of symptoms including pain, indigestion, discomfort, bloating, and heartburn.

Research shows that some of this gas is reabsorbed by your body’s blood system and may eventually be let out when you exhale - so it's definitely better out than in...

Pocah began her career back in 2012 with her song "Mulher do Poder" under a different stage name - MC Pocahontas but later chose to change her name in 2019 to Pocah after she signed a record deal with Warner Music Group.



The name change was to avoid getting into any possible copyright infringement problems with Disney.

Pocah also has nearly 2.8m monthly listeners on Spotify, and some of her biggest songs are Resenha Lá Em Casa and Quer mais?

