James Caan, the actor who played Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, posted a heartbroken tribute to the late Ray Liotta on Thursday.

The star usually posts images from his career, accompanied by an emoji and the words: 'End of tweet'.

But this moment called for something different, and he simply wrote: 'Not Ray' followed by a broken heart emoji.

One Twitter follower, however, didn't read the room and replied: 'End of tweet?'

That prompted a furious response from Caan, who said: 'Do better at a time like this you rat'.

Liotta was best known for his leading role in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 crime classic Goodfellas.





He died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while shooting a new film project entitled Dangerous Waters.



As well as his acclaimed turn in Goodfellas, Liotta also enjoyed celebrated performances in films including Cop Land and Field of Dreams.



In recent years, he had undergone a resurgence in popularity, appearing in projects such as the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark – in which he played two roles – and the Noah Baumbach film Marriage Story.

Since his passing, fans have been sharing their favorite scenes in which he appeared, and his co-star in Goodfellas left an incredibly touching tribute to the star.

