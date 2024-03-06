RAYE's resurfaced Brit Awards post from 2020 has fans in their feels

RAYE made Brit Awards history at the weekend with her six wins, and since then an old post of hers has resurfaced that has made fans emotional about how far she has come.

The 26-year-old broke the record for most awards won by a single artist in a year after taking home six of the seven awards (album, artist, song and songwriter of the year, along with best new artist and R&B act) she was nominated for.

Following this, a post on X/Twitter by the Escapism singer from 2020 has gone viral as she shared her teenage dream of winning a Brit Award someday - little did she know she go on to win not one, but six of them.

"Since I was 14 years old, I have dreamed of winning a Brit award. I’m praying one day I get lucky enough and I can quote tweet this tweet with a picture of this moment," RAYE wrote.

In a wonderful full-circle moment, she did just that as she re-shared her original post - this time with the addition of a photo with her six Brit Awards.

"SIX @BRITs & ALBUM OF THE YEAR please just thank you," RAYE wrote, with a lot of crying emojis.

Carol Vorderman described the resurfaced tweet as a "lovely Sunday read."





Meanwhile, fans shared how proud they are of RAYE achieving her dreams.





















RAYE also performed a medley at the music awards show at London's O2 Arena as she sang Ice Cream Man, Prada, and Escapism.

In a recent Instagram post sharing her performance from the night, RAYE described the Brits as "one of the most overwhelming and rewarding nights of my existence."

