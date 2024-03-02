It was an emotional night for RAYE who won an incredible six Brit Awards, and she couldn't hold back the tears during her acceptance speech for 'Album of the Year.'

The 26-year-old who had a record-breaking seven nominations at this year's awards was the winner of album, artist, song and songwriter of the year, along with best new artist and R&B act.

Her triumphs tonight mean that she has broken the previous record of most Brit wins in one year, a record previously held by Harry Styles, Adele and Blur who all won four.

The Escapism singer also performed at the awards which took place at London's O2 Arena tonight (March 2), where she sang a medley for her songs Ice Cream Man, Prada, and Escapism.

Taking to the stage to accept her 'Album of the Year' win for her album My 21st Century Blues, RAYE was joined by her grandmother Agatha and the two shared a heartwarming hug.

As she tried to make an acceptance speech, RAYE couldn't hold back the tears, as she said: "You just don't understand what this means to me."

"I'm ugly crying on national television," she joked and then thanked her grandmother and told the audience her middle name is also Agatha.

"My grandma is awake 'til 3am praying for me and my beautiful sisters," the singer added.

RAYE's tear-filled acceptance speech hit viewers in the feels as they too shared how they were "ugly crying," along with her.





















