Ricky Gervais may not have hosted the Oscars this year, but he's revealed what viewers could expect if he did land the prestigious gig.

As a five-time host of the Golden Globes (2010, 2011, 2012, 2016, and 2020), Gervais is no stranger to hosting an awards show and roasting celebrities in the process.

While this year's Oscars took place, the After Life star answered questions from fans and gave a sneak peek at how he would have opened the show.

“I’d start with ‘Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home. If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in the fact that even if you had a job, your salary probably wouldn’t be as much as the goody bag all the actors have just been given,’” he tweeted.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"I'm proud to announce that this is the most diverse and progressive Oscars ever. Looking out I see people from all walks of life. Every demographic under the sun. Except poor people, obviously. F*** them."

Keen to know more of Gervais' hypothetical set, one fan asked what he would finish with, to which Gervais hilariously respond: "My career."

Gervais also later seemingly commented on Will Smith hitting Chris Rock during this year's Oscars ceremony on Sunday (March 27) after Rock made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith as he presented an award.

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” Rock joked, referring to Pinkett Smith's shaved head which she revealed last year she shaved after her alopecia diagnosis.

A video from the official David Brent account was retweeted by Gervais and the clip was a snippet from The Office, where his character said: "Particularly for his wife. And she’s got alopecia. So... not a happy homelife.”

Since resharing the clip, the video has received over 50,000 likes as people commented on how there is a clip of The Office for any situation.

















If this is a preview of what to expect if Gervais were to ever host the Oscars, then celebrities and viewers would be in for a chaotic night, perhaps even more than what we saw on Sunday night...



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.