Robbie Williams reveals his most horrendous on stage moment: "Let sleeping logs lie"

When you've got to go, you've got to go but unfortunately for Robbie Williams, this happened to him while on stage where he ended up pooping his pants.

The Take That singer recalled the time back in 2011 when he had “horrendous” food poisoning, which put him in the "precarious position of not being able to 'trust a fart'.

In a post to Instagram, the 49-year-old detailed the experience at length how he needed to pass gas during the opening song “Let Me Entertain You," and he wasn't feeling too good.

"So, I had food poisoning once on the Take That tour.*When I rejoined It was Horrendous. It felt like death," he wrote.



"We unfortunately had to cancel a show in Denmark because of it. I still feel bad."

"Anyway, A few days later we were playing at the Ajax stadium in Amsterdam.

"Still not anywhere near well enough I ventured to the stage. I was in the precarious position of not being able to 'trust a fart'.









"Which was unfortunate because that’s what I needed to do during my opening song. Let me Entertain you."

When this move backfired, the Angels singer had to remain professional during the song.

"As I’m sure you can imagine it didn’t remain just a fart. But ever the pro I retained my composure and committed to the performance 100%" Williams explained.

"Because of the picture I’ve just painted I’m sure you have questions. But let’s just let sleeping logs lie for now," he joked.

"A gig parp any other time can be liberating."

Meanwhile, Netflix has announced a four-part documentary series on Williams is coming out later this year which will provide an "intimate look at the entertainer."

