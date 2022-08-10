Video

Robbie Williams dials into radio interview naked in bizarre video

Robbie Williams baffled Heart Radio listeners when he dialled into an interview naked in bed, and took it a little too far.

“Um, are you naked?” host Jamie Theakston asked, to which Williams replied: “Yeah I’ll show you…”

Moving the camera down his body and showing off his upper thigh, he added: “And then I’ll show you this bit of me.”

The 48-year-old said he felt more 'relaxed' to do the interview when he was naked.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Robbie Williams
Up next Celebrities

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz