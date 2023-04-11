Ryan Reynolds threatens to break goalkeeper's ribs after sensational Wrexham win

Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds jokingly threatened to break their goalkeeper's ribs in a post-match interview, following the team's unexpected 3-2 defeat over Notts County over the weekend.

The two teams were promotion rivals, and goalkeeper, Ben Foster, helped secure the last-minute win.

"When I get my hands on Ben Foster, he's gonna be on the injured list because I'm gonna break ribs I'm gonna hug him so hard", Reynolds told BT Sport.

"What both have achieved is historic on every level and I don't think I've ever seen anything quite like that."

