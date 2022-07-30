Modern-day UK TV legend Rylan Clark received a huge round of applause for speaking his mind on the Tory leadership contest during an appearance on Channel 4's The Last Leg.

The presenter and Celebrity Gogglebox star was amongst the guests on Friday night's edition of the comedy show, which also included Labour MP Jess Phillips.

Clark was asked his thoughts about Nadine Dorries's criticisms of Rishi Sunak's 'expensive clothing' compared to Liz Truss who apparently wears 'Claire's Accessories earrings'. After being asked by Phillips about this, Clark went off a small but punchy rant about the Tories and the current state of the government:

The 33-year-old said: "I just don't think it matters, Jess. I don't care what you're wearing, just run the country right, look after the people of this country and stop being a f***ing a***hole."

Clark's comments won him a huge round of applause from the studio audience and he appeared to go down a treat with the viewers as well with some calling for him to run for PM.

















After going viral, Rylan, who is currently promoting his new book Ten, cheekily shared a 'new' chapter of the book titled 'Rylan for PM.'

Rylan may well be considered a better prime minister than the two alternatives at the moment as Truss and Sunak's campaigns aren't exactly filling people with confidence as they have spent the majority of the time criticising each other and the Tory party's legacy.

