It appears as though Kate Middleton is on the hunt for a new assistant, but you'll want to check out the salary before you get too excited.

The Duchess of Cambridge has announced a Personal Assistant role for someone to support her official and charitable work.



The job description includes providing a wide-range of administrative and operational support to the assistant private secretary. This would look like tasks that are managing her diary, monitoring emails and taking minutes in meetings. It is based in Kensington Palace and has a salary set at £27,500.

"👑Kate Middleton is hiring a new assistant for £27,500 a year and they need to be a big fan of hers to get the job," read a tweet from MyLondon.

On Linkedin, the job description reads: "This is an exciting opportunity to join our PA team in support of the Assistant Private Secretary to HRH The Duchess of Cambridge (APS). This role will provide wide-ranging administrative and operational support to the Assistant Private Secretary."

Experience needing includes, "Previous secretarial and administrative experience, including drafting of business correspondence and diary management" as well as "excellent IT skills, including Word, Outlook, Excel and PowerPoint, and keyboard skills (60 wpm accurate typing)."

"Not being funny but a job like this should be at least 30k," wrote one person, to which another replied: "I feel it should start at 60K. Especially since its in London and they look like they are looking for experience. I'm 20 years in and I wouldn't look at anything under 100K."

"So will the NDA be negotiated later because £27,500 won’t ensure ANYONE’s silence — not in London!" another person noted.

"Only £27K to be Kate’s personal assistant? That’s an absolute rip off, considering the cost of living in London. But I’m sure there’s someone out there who will be happy with it," said another.

