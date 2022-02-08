Duchess of Cambridge set to read on CBeebies Bedtime Stories

The Duchess of Cambridge will read a book on the popular children's TV show "CBeebies Bedtime Stories" to mark Children's Mental Health Week (07-13 February).

The duchess has chosen to read "The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark" by Jill Tomlinson as part of this year's theme of "Growing Together."

The story is about a baby owl called Plop who is helped by others to grow in confidence and conquer his fears.

The show is known for enlisting high profile guests to read bedtime stories, including David Tennant, Dolly Parton, Sir Elton John, Rosamund Pike, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, and Tom Hardy, among others over the year - though the duchess will be the first royal to read a CBeebies Bedtime story.

The episode featuring the duchess will be aired at 6.50pm on 13 February.