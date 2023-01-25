Salt Bae is back with another restaurant

Salt Bae is to open yet another restaurant - just when you thought you had got enough salt.

The viral restaurateur's new place is set to open in Tel Aviv, Israel so book your flights now.

In a post on his Instagram stories, Nusret Gökçe said that the Israeli city would be part of a worldwide expansion of his chain which includes cities such as Shanghai, Tokyo and Cairo.

According to i24 news, the location of the restaurant will be in the Totzeret HaAretz Towers in the Nahalat Yitsak area of Eastern Tel Aviv.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Salt Bae has become a notorious figure not least because his food is eye wateringly expensive and sometimes wrapped in gold foil, for some reason.

Recently he got in trouble for his antics during the World Cup final and one of his restaurants was targeted by environmental protesters.

We're sure that when he opens his new place in Israel it will cause as much of a stir as the ones he has all over the world.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.