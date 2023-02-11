Sam Smith's inflatable Brit Awards outfit has become a perfect meme

Sam Smith has only gone and done it again by turning heads for their choice of outfit at the 2023 Brit Awards on Saturday night.

Smith turned up to the red carpet at the O2 arena wearing an incredible latex suit that had added structure on the shoulders and legs which made it look like they were wearing a big inflatable heart or had hit the gym a bit too much and grown some oversized muscles. To complete the look Smith was also wearing platforms and gloves.

Smith will be performing on stage with Kim Petras during the show on their collaboration of smash hit 'Unholy' but no word yet on whether they will be wearing this outfit but we can only hope.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

This is far from the first time this week that Smith has made headlines for their outfits. On Sunday they managed to anger conspiracy theorists with their 'satanic' performance which was so scandalous that the Church of Satan even commented on it. Then their BDSM-themed photoshoot for Perfect Magazine provoked a similar reaction.

Luckily for Smith they've achieve a perfect hat-trick and riled up all the right people all over again. How do these people keep taking the bait?

Piers Morgan in his own attention-grabbing tweet wrote: "Methinks ‘they’ is getting a teeny weeny bit over-thirsty for attention."





Thankfully many people have seen the fun side of it and created memes (all in good nature, of course).

































Even Lewis Capaldi got involved, making reference to the fact that host Mo Gilligan accidentally called him 'Sam' earlier in the night.





All we can say is that they look great.



Smith and Petras are nominated for Best British Single on the night.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.