Scarlett Johansson takes legal action against AI app using her likeness

Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson has taken legal action against an AI app that used her name and likeness without permission in an advertisement.

In a 22-second ad posted to Twitter/X, Johansson appeared for the AI image-generating app called Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar.

Representatives for the 38-year-old actress told Variety that Johansson is not a spokesperson for the app. Her attorney, Kevin Yorn, handled the situation legally.

"We do not take these things lightly. Per our usual course of action in these circumstances, we will deal with it with all legal remedies that we will have," Yorn told Variety.

The advertisement appeared on Oct. 28 and has since disappeared from the internet.

Variety reports that the advert beings with a clip of Johansson behind the scenes of BlackWidow saying "What's up guys? It's Scarlett and I want you to come with me..." A graphic then covers Johansson's mouth and transitions into AI-generated photos that resemble the actress.



A fake voice imitating Johansson proceeds to speak, promoting the AI app. "It's not limited to avatars only. You can also create images with texts and even your AI videos. I think you shouldn't miss it," the fake Johansson says.

The fine print of the advertisement reads: "Images produced by Lisa AI. It has nothing to do with this person." Multiple Lisa AI apps, created by Convert Software, remain on both the App Store and Google Play.

The State of California provides a civil claim for the unauthorised use of a person's "name, voice, signature, photography or likeness" for the purpose of advertising or promotion.

Indy100 have reached out to Convert Software for comment.

