People are starting to think AI-portrait app Lensa is sexist and racist

Lensa AI has become hugely successful based on its ability to take any photo and cartoonise it into an AI masterpiece.

But now people are asking, is its skill based on racist and sexist stereotypes?

Many women (including Megan Fox) have noticed that their portraits turn out, even if they're fully-clothed in the photo used - while men get dealt superheroes and other strong characters.

Meanwhile, the app also seems to Westernise the features of those from Latina or Black backgrounds, sparking concern about the way it's been programmed.

